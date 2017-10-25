Heat's Jordan Mickey: Moves to bench Wednesday
Mickey will start on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Mickey started the Heat's previous two games in place of the injured Hassan Whiteside (knee), but after a pair of relatively ineffective performances, the team will give Bam Adebayo -- the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft -- a chance to start. The two, along with Kelly Olynyk, will likely split Whiteside's minutes.
