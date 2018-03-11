Heat's Jordan Mickey: Plays eight minutes in victory
Mickey compiled just four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), but added two steals, one rebound, and one block in eight minutes during Saturday's 129-102 victory over the Wizards.
The Heat blew this game out of the water early and were able to get plenty of rest for their rotation guys. Mickey, who hasn't played much at all this season, was able to see the floor for eight minutes. He chipped in with three defensive stats in that time but did little else. He is not an option in any league and should be left well alone.
