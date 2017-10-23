Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said he anticipated that Mickey would draw a second consecutive start at center Monday against the Hawks, Tom D'Angelo of The Palm Beach Post reports.

With regular starter Hassan Whiteside (knee) day-to-day and set to miss another contest, Spoelstra appears inclined to stick with Mickey on the top unit after the third-year player turned in a productive 14 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pacers, supplying eight points and six rebounds. Despite the solid showing, it's unlikely Mickey will see his playing time expand much further, as the 6-foot-8, 235-pounder is quite undersized for a center and probably isn't a viable option for extended stretches of action. Instead, Kelly Olynyk is expected to handle the bulk of the minutes at the position Monday and should make for a more appealing fantasy option than Mickey for the duration of Whiteside's absence. Once Whiteside is healthy again, Olynyk is expected to slide over to a starting role at power forward, with James Johnson returning to the bench.