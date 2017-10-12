Heat's Jordan Mickey: Scores 12 points in Wednesday's win
Mickey had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, and one block in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 117-115 win over the Wizards.
Mickey might be the favorite to earn the minutes leftover at center behind Hassan Whiteside and Kelly Olynyk, as rookie Bam Adebayo may not be ready while Udonis Haslem is mostly a locker room leader at this point in his career. Nevertheless, that's not exactly a promising role when it comes to projecting fantasy value.
