Heat's Jordan Mickey: Starting at center Tuesday
Mickey will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
The Heat are going to be without both Hassan Whiteside (hip) and Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Tuesday, which allows Mickey to pick up the spot start at center. Look for Mickey to see a significant uptick in minutes after being a DNP-CD the last two games, which could put him into consideration as a punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. Fellow big man Kelly Olynyk is expected to help carry the load down low as well, so Mickey will have to split the extra playing time with him.
More News
-
Heat's Jordan Mickey: Plays eight minutes in victory•
-
Heat's Jordan Mickey: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Heat's Jordan Mickey: Nears double-double in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Jordan Mickey: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Heat's Jordan Mickey: Primed for another start•
-
Heat's Jordan Mickey: Starting in place of Whiteside•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...