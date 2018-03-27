Mickey will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.

The Heat are going to be without both Hassan Whiteside (hip) and Bam Adebayo (ankle) on Tuesday, which allows Mickey to pick up the spot start at center. Look for Mickey to see a significant uptick in minutes after being a DNP-CD the last two games, which could put him into consideration as a punt-play option for Tuesday's DFS slate. Fellow big man Kelly Olynyk is expected to help carry the load down low as well, so Mickey will have to split the extra playing time with him.