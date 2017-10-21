Mickey will get the start at center Saturday against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

With Hassan Whiteside out of action, the Heat will go with Mickey at the five, opting to shift Kelly Olynyk into a bench role. The LSU product was a DNP-CD in Wednesday's season-opening loss to Orlando, a game in which Whiteside played 36 minutes, while Olynyk started at power forward and played 21 minutes.