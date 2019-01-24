Heat's Josh Richardson: 16 points in defeat
Richardson accumulated 16 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal in 36 minutes Wednesday against the Clippers.
Richardson scored in double-figures for the third-straight game, and overcame a rough shooting night to produce a solid line. Although his efficiency has dipper over the course of the season, Richardson remains a candidate for most improved player as the fourth-year guards averaging 17.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 threes and 1.1 steals in 34.4 minutes per game.
