Heat's Josh Richardson: 16 points on 16 shots Sunday

Richardson produced 16 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over the Jazz.

Richardson struggled from the field Sunday, making just 4-of-16 shot attempts. The continued absence of Goran Dragic (knee) is likely having an impact on Richardson's efficiency given he has the ball in his hands a lot more. The increased offensive responsibility has also resulted in the decline of Richardson's block numbers. Dragic still doesn't have an exact timeline on his return but until then, look for Richardson to continue to have some off-nights from the field.