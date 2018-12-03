Heat's Josh Richardson: 16 points on 16 shots Sunday
Richardson produced 16 points (4-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four assists, and three rebounds in 39 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 victory over the Jazz.
Richardson struggled from the field Sunday, making just 4-of-16 shot attempts. The continued absence of Goran Dragic (knee) is likely having an impact on Richardson's efficiency given he has the ball in his hands a lot more. The increased offensive responsibility has also resulted in the decline of Richardson's block numbers. Dragic still doesn't have an exact timeline on his return but until then, look for Richardson to continue to have some off-nights from the field.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores team-high 22 points•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops team-high 22 points•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Big scoring night Friday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 16 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Gets ejected in Sunday's game•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Seven threes in loss to Pacers•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.