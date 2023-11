Richardson (back) is starting Sunday's game against the Spurs, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Richardson was probable for Sunday's matchup due to his back injury, but he'll be able to suit up and will make his first start of the season with Kyle Lowry (rest) unavailable. Richardson is averaging 6.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.3 minutes per game this year.