Richardson will come off the bench for Thursday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Jimmy Butler (ankle) is returning from a two-game absence, but Richardson still figures to play a significant role with the second unit due to his ability to play multiple positions.
