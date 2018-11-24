Heat's Josh Richardson: Big scoring night Friday

Richardson had 27 points (10-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 103-96 victory over the Bulls.

Richardson hit five triples Friday on his way to a team-high 27 points. The Heat managed their seventh win of the season on the back of Richardson's hot shooting and he continues to have himself a fantastic season. His block numbers are down this season which could be due to his increased responsibility on the offensive end. Nonetheless, he remains a must roster player everywhere and could even push to finish the season as a second-round player.