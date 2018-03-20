Heat's Josh Richardson: Blocks four shots in victory

Richardson finished with 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, four blocks and one steal in 41 minutes during Monday's 149-141 victory over Denver.

Richardson bounced back after two poor performances, contributing a well-rounded line Monday. The playing time is a good indication that his foot injury is behind him. Richardson has been one of the breakout players of the season and should continue to see big minutes as the Heat push for a playoff berth.