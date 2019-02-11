Heat's Josh Richardson: Career-high scoring total in loss
Richardson totaled 37 points (14-22 FG, 8-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes in the Heat's 120-118 loss to the Warriors on Sunday.
The scoring tally was a career high for Richardson, who paced the Heat in shot attempts during the narrow loss. The 25-year-old helped Miami go on a shocking 24-2 run in the first quarter and drained a season-best eight three-pointers, the latest sign that he's left a recent shooting slump firmly behind. After going six straight games in which he failed to shoot better than 38.9 percent, Richardson has now drained at least 60.0 percent of his attempts in three consecutive contests.
