Heat's Josh Richardson: Chips in across the board
Richardson had 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three steals, two assists, one rebound and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's 107-103 victory over New York.
Richardson was excellent for the Heat once again, playing a team-high 40 minutes in the overtime victory. He played some excellent defense down the stretch, nullifying Kristaps Porzingis through the overtime period. He is not scoring in double figures with incredible consistency while also adding the defensive stats he is known for. After a slow and underwhelming start to the season, he is rolling now and should be owned in all leagues.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Cools off with 12 points in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads team to comfortable victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 19 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 17 points in easy victory•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops career-high 27 in Friday's win•
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...