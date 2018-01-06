Heat's Josh Richardson: Chips in across the board

Richardson had 18 points (5-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-7 FT), three steals, two assists, one rebound and one block across 40 minutes in Friday's 107-103 victory over New York.

Richardson was excellent for the Heat once again, playing a team-high 40 minutes in the overtime victory. He played some excellent defense down the stretch, nullifying Kristaps Porzingis through the overtime period. He is not scoring in double figures with incredible consistency while also adding the defensive stats he is known for. After a slow and underwhelming start to the season, he is rolling now and should be owned in all leagues.