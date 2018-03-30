Heat's Josh Richardson: Collects team-high 22 points Thursday
Richardson tallied 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 33 minutes in Thursday's 103-92 win over the Bulls.
Richardson has now reached double-digit scoring in five of his past six contests to go along with his constant production in the assist and rebound categories. He has been given a nice niche on the Heat and should continue to provide as a multifaceted small forward.
