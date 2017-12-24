Heat's Josh Richardson: Cools off with 12 points in loss

Richardson tallied 12 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Saturday's 109-94 loss to the Pelicans.

Richardson was a highly-owned commodity in the DFS world Saturday after his recent run of hot play where he's been averaging 18.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists during the month of December. Things didn't quite pan out for him against the Pelicans, where his production mimicked the rest of the team in overall production. While this stat line is an aberration for Richardson, it would certainly help things out if the Heat could get healthy.