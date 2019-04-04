Heat's Josh Richardson: Could miss two weeks
An MRI on Richardson's groin revealed no structural damage, but he could miss up to two weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Richardson was back in the starting lineup Wednesday against Boston after missing the previous game, but he departed after only 16 minutes of action and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game. While the versatile wing looks to have avoided a serious injury, it couldn't come at a worse time for Miami, which enters Thursday on the wrong end of a tie with Orlando for the final playoff spot in the East. With only four games to play, it's unlikely Richardson will be back on the floor before the end of the regular season, though if the Heat are able to make the playoffs, he could make his return early in Round 1.
