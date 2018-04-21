Heat's Josh Richardson: Dealing with AC join sprain, plans to play Game 5

Richardson suffered a sprained AC join in his left shoulder during Saturday's Game 4 against the Sixers but plans to play in Game 5, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Richardson collided with Joel Embiid while battling for a loose ball, and while he looked to be in considerable pain, he returned to the game and played a series-high 35 minutes. All indications are that Richardson will be in the lineup for Game 5 back in Philadelphia on Tuesday, but he'll likely be playing at less than 100 percent.