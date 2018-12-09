Heat's Josh Richardson: Dealing with shoulder issue
Richardson was unavailable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a right shoulder impingement, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
It's unclear when the injury crept up, but it helps explain Richardson's absence from Saturday's win. It's worth noting that the 25-year-old is shooting just 29.1 percent from the field over his last five games after shooting 43.7 through his first 19 games of the season. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
