Heat's Josh Richardson: Deemed questionable Thursday
Richardson is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas due to a bruised left heel, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
It's unknown when exactly and how severe the injury may be, as the former second-round pick logged 40 minutes and totaled 17 points against the Magic on Tuesday. Nevertheless though, Richardson has been a late addition to the injury report heading into the matchup versus Dallas on Thursday and, if the team elects to rest their guard, Derrick Jones is a prime candidate to earn a start.
More News
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.