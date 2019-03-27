Heat's Josh Richardson: Deemed questionable Thursday

Richardson is questionable for Thursday's game against Dallas due to a bruised left heel, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

It's unknown when exactly and how severe the injury may be, as the former second-round pick logged 40 minutes and totaled 17 points against the Magic on Tuesday. Nevertheless though, Richardson has been a late addition to the injury report heading into the matchup versus Dallas on Thursday and, if the team elects to rest their guard, Derrick Jones is a prime candidate to earn a start.