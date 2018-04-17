Heat's Josh Richardson: Defensive dynamo Monday

Richardson had 14 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 33 minutes during Monday's 113-103 victory over the 76ers.

After a poor showing in Game 1 of the series, Richardson appeared much more focused Monday. While his stat line is not amazing, his on-court defense was incredible and he was one of the reasons the Heat were able to keep the 76ers perimeter shooting to just 7-of-36. The team will need him to bring his 'A' game again on Thursday if they hope to keep the momentum.