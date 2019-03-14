Heat's Josh Richardson: Does it all in win
Richardson compiled 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block across 31 minutes in the Heat's win over the Pistons on Wednesday.
Richardson stuffed the stat sheet in Wednesday's blowout win. He bounced back nicely from Sunday's dud, having averaged 17.2 points, 4.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in six games preceding it.
