Heat's Josh Richardson: Double-doubles in win

Richardson finished with 15 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes Sunday against Orlando.

Richardson was able to give owners a nice fantasy line despite continuing to struggle with his shot. Sunday marked the twelfth straight game in which Richardson has failed to crack 50-percent shooting from the floor, lowering his season average to 41.0 percent. Shooting woes aside, Richardson is still a valuable fantasy asset, especially with his ability to space the floor and provide consistent defensive stats.