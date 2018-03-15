Heat's Josh Richardson: Doubtful for Friday

Richardson (foot) is listed as doubtful for Friday's matchup with the Lakers, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Richardson is dealing with a sore left foot and is slated to miss a second consecutive game, as the Heat likely don't want to rush him back and risk an aggravation. For that reason, Luke Babbitt could pick up a second straight start in his place, though guys like Justise Winslow and Wayne Ellington will likely benefit more in terms of added playing time. Look for final word on Richardson's status to come following Friday's morning shootaround.