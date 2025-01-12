Richardson (heel) is doubtful for Monday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson hasn't played since Nov. 24 due to a right heel injury and is not expected to return for Monday's contest. In the likely event that the 31-year-old is sidelined once again, his next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Lakers.
