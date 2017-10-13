Heat's Josh Richardson: Doubtful Friday
Richardson is doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington will likely be the main beneficiaries of his assumed absence. Richardson should be considered day-to-day in advance of the team's regular-season opener if he doesn't play Friday.
