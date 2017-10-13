Play

Heat's Josh Richardson: Doubtful Friday

Richardson is doubtful for Friday's preseason finale against the 76ers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Tyler Johnson and Wayne Ellington will likely be the main beneficiaries of his assumed absence. Richardson should be considered day-to-day in advance of the team's regular-season opener if he doesn't play Friday.

