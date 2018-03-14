Heat's Josh Richardson: Doubtful Wednesday with sore foot

Richardson is dealing with a sore left foot and is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Richardson suffered the injury during Saturday's game against the Wizards and while it doesn't appear to be anything overly serious, it is still expected to keep him sidelined for Wednesday's contest. Look for a final confirmation at some point closer to tip-off, though if all goes as planned, he should get the night off. Richardson's absence would likely mean more minutes for guys like Wayne Ellington, Justise Winslow and Rodney McGruder.