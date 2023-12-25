Richardson (back) will not play in Monday's game against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
This is a tough blow for Miami, as Richardson was previously carrying a probable tag. The timing isn't ideal either, as Jimmy Butler is sitting out with a calf injury. Jaime Jaquez, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson will have more opportunity to produce with Richardson and Butler sidelined.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Probable for Christmas showdown•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Good to go against Chicago•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Remains out Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Questionable for Wednesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Not listed on injury report•