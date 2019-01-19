Heat's Josh Richardson: Downgraded to questionable
Richardson (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Saturday's matchup against Chicago.
Richardson was previously probable, but it appears his illness isn't subsiding quite as anticipated. If Richardson misses a second straight game, Tyler Johnson would presumably start once more.
