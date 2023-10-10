Richardson is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's preseason contest against the Hornets.
Jimmy Butler is taking the night off for rest, so Richardson will start alongside Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro. Coach Erik Spoelstra has called Richardson one of the candidates to start at point guard this season, so his battle with Lowry during the preseason will be interesting to watch.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Headed to Miami•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Empty night Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Back-to-back games in double digits•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Limited impact against Lakers•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Well-rounded line off bench•
-
Pelicans' Josh Richardson: Good to go Wednesday•