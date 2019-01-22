Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops 11 points Monday

Richardson tallied 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt), four steals, three assists and one rebound across 32 minutes in Monday's 107-99 loss to the Celtics.

Richardson scored the most points of any Heat starter in the game, so the loss can be attributed to a lack of scoring from the starters. Richardson's defensive ability and shooting confidence from deep make him a viable guard asset for the Heat.