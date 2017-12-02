Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops career-high 27 in Friday's win
Richardson scored 27 points (11-14 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 105-100 win over the Hornets.
It was a career-best scoring night for the 24-year-old, but Richardson had been showing signs of breaking out prior to Friday, scoring 28 points while going 5-for-13 from three-point range over the previous two games. He's not yet consistent enough to warrant a roster spot in most fantasy leagues, but in deeper formats the third-year wing could be worth a speculative pickup.
