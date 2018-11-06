Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops game-high 27 in OT win

Richardson scored 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Pistons.

It's the third time in the last four games Richardson has hit for 25 points or more. The fourth-year guard is on his way to a true breakout campaign -- his 21.4 PPG is almost nine points better than last year's mark, while his 3.1 three-pointers per game is nearly double -- and while the eventual return of Dion Waiters (ankle) could cut into his minutes, Richardson's performance so far should have cemented his spot as one of the focal points of the Heat's offense.