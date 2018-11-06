Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops game-high 27 in OT win
Richardson scored 27 points (11-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 38 minutes during Monday's 120-115 overtime win over the Pistons.
It's the third time in the last four games Richardson has hit for 25 points or more. The fourth-year guard is on his way to a true breakout campaign -- his 21.4 PPG is almost nine points better than last year's mark, while his 3.1 three-pointers per game is nearly double -- and while the eventual return of Dion Waiters (ankle) could cut into his minutes, Richardson's performance so far should have cemented his spot as one of the focal points of the Heat's offense.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores career-high 32 points•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Pours in game-high 31 in loss to Kings•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Hits for 21 in win over Knicks•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads all scorers with 28 points Thursday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Plays 38 minutes in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills it up in Wednesday's preseason win•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.