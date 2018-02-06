Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops team-high 20 in Monday's loss
Richardson scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 111-109 loss to the Magic.
It was his best scoring effort in over a month, but Richardson has been remarkably consistent during that stretch, putting up double-digit points in 13 of the last 14 games while averaging 14.4 points, 3.8 assists, 3.7 boards, 1.9 three-pointers, 1.6 steals and 1.1 blocks. The 24-year-old's ability to contribute in multiple categories gives him a strong fantasy floor in both season-long and DFS formats, and his ceiling in a Miami offense that's usually looking for extra offense can't be ignored either.
