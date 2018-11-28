Heat's Josh Richardson: Drops team-high 22 points

Richardson collected 22 points (6-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, five steals and four assists across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 115-113 loss to the Hawks.

Richardson's five steals were easily his most on the season, but the defensive effort still wasn't enough to pull out a win. Despite leading the team in points, the lackluster three-point shooting leaves room for improvement and could make the difference between a win and a loss moving forward.