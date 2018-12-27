Heat's Josh Richardson: Efficiency trending up

Richardson supplied 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, two boards, one steal and one block across 36 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 106-104 loss to the Raptors.

Richardson is averaging 18.4 points on a so-so 43.4 percent shooting from the floor over his past five games, but it still amounts to a decent step forward on the efficiency front while his field-goal percentage sits at a dreadful 40.9 percent for the season. With some further improvement in that area, Richardson can bolster his standing as a must-start player even in the shallowest of fantasy leagues, as his counting stats for the season (18.5 points, 4.0 boards, 3.7 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.2 steals per game) are already quite robust.