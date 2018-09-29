Heat's Josh Richardson: Exits practice early
Richardson left Saturday's practice early after suffering a left thigh contusion, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Richardson sustained the injury during a scrimmage at practice. The Heat could just be exercising caution, so the severity of the injury is unknown at this time. His availability for Sunday's exhibition matchup with the Spurs is seemingly up in the air at this point. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
