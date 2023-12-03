Richardson suffered a left knee contusion in Saturday's 144-129 loss to Indiana and was unable to return. He finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one block in 24 minutes.

Richardson's night came to an early end, but he was at least able to turn in quality showing prior to his departure, as he hit double digits in the scoring column for the seventh straight game. He'll likely be considered day-to-day going forward, but Richardson will have some extra time to heal up before Miami returns to action Wednesday against Toronto.