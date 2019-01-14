Heat's Josh Richardson: Expected to play through tendinitis

Richardson didn't participate in Monday's practice due to knee tendinitis but is expected to play Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Experiencing knee tendinitis after Sunday's contest, Richardson ultimately took Monday's practice off to rest and recover for Tuesday's game against the Bucks. The Tennessee product logged 36 minutes of action Sunday while scoring 14 points and dishing out nine assists.

