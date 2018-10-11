Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills it up in Wednesday's preseason win

Richardson tallied 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 29 minutes Wednesday in the Heat's 140-128 exhibition win over the Pelicans.

After an underwhelming preseason debut Monday against the Magic, Richardson raised his game two days later, finishing second on the Heat in scoring behind Bam Adebayo. Richardson likely won't be tasked with handling as much of a scoring burden when Goran Dragic and Hassan Whiteside -- who both sat out Wednesday -- are in the lineup, but the wing offers a solid fantasy floor thanks to his all-around contributions.