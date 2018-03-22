Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the box score again

Richardson tallied 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 victory over the Knicks.

Richardson delivered another solid performance, helping the Heat to a comfortable victory over the Knicks. He has been arguably the most improved fantasy player this season after his slow start. He has made a strong claim to be considered for an all-defensive team and his offensive game has become quietly consistent. If you grabbed him off the waivers early in the season, well done.