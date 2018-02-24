Play

Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the box score in loss

Richardson finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, five steals, three assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 124-123 loss to the Pelicans.

Richardson tied his season-high with five steals but missed a final second put-back which would have handed the Heat a victory. He continues to be a nice source of defensive stats while contributing in a range of other areas. The return of Dwyane Wade has not had an impact on either his minutes or role and he should clearly be owned in all leagues.

