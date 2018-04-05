Heat's Josh Richardson: Fills the boxscore Wednesday

Richardson finished with 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 115-86 victory over Atlanta.

Richardson's defensive abilities were on full display in this game, finishing with four blocks and three steals. His line could have been much better if the game had been even somewhat close. He did see a bump in his usage with a number of players being rested, however, he has emerged as arguably the Heat's best player and should see plenty of action down the stretch, barring any unforeseen rest days himself.