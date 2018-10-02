Heat's Josh Richardson: Game-time call Tuesday
Richardson (thigh) will be a game-time decision for Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson missed the preseason opener with a bruised thigh and is in danger of sitting out a second straight contest. He'll likely test out the injury during pregame warmups, so we might not get official word on his availability until much closer to tip-off. It wouldn't be surprising if he was ultimately held out considering it's a meaningless preseason contest, but continue to monitor his status throughout the day.
