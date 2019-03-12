Heat's Josh Richardson: Game-time call
Richardson is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to right hamstring soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Richardson is evidently experiencing some soreness following Sunday's matchup with Toronto, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to play. He's averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 assists over his last five contests, although Rodney McGruder and James Johnson would likely take over his minutes if Richardson can't go.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads balanced attack in win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Has decent shooting day•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Solid effort in win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Matches career high in assists•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Scores 22 in loss•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Career-high scoring total in loss•
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...