Heat's Josh Richardson: Game-time call

Richardson is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit due to right hamstring soreness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Richardson is evidently experiencing some soreness following Sunday's matchup with Toronto, and it remains to be seen whether he'll be cleared to play. He's averaging 14.4 points and 4.8 assists over his last five contests, although Rodney McGruder and James Johnson would likely take over his minutes if Richardson can't go.