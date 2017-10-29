Heat's Josh Richardson: Garners 16 points Saturday

Richardson tallied 16 points (6-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 96-90 loss to the Celtics.

Richardson tied for the team-high in minutes Saturday night with Goran Dragic and has now averaged 35.9 minutes and 12.8 points over the five games to open the season. He shouldn't normally be blanked in the rebound and steal columns on the stat sheet, so expect Saturday night to be the floor of his performances for the upcoming season.