Heat's Josh Richardson: Gets ejected in Sunday's game

Richardson totaled 17 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes before he was ejected with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 113-97 loss to the Lakers.

Richardson threw his shoe against the scoring table when he drew his fifth personal foul, then flung the shoe into the stands when coach Erik Spoelstra motioned him to the bench. Considering it was the first career ejection for Richardson and he didn't take his aggression out on the officials or any of the Lakers players, he'll likely avoid a suspension and should only be subjected to a fine from the league office. Expect any punishment against Richardson to be levied prior to Tuesday's game against the Nets, making it pertinent for fantasy managers to check on his status beforehand just to ensure he avoided a suspension.