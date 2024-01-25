Richardson is in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Grizzlies.
Richardson will enter the starting lineup for the first time since Nov. 28 on Wednesday. The 30-year-old guard is averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 33.5 minutes across his previous four starting appearances this season.
