Heat's Josh Richardson: Goes through shootaround, remains questionable

Richardson (shoulder) went through morning shootaround and remains questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Despite some confusion regarding the type of shoulder injury he has, Richardson was able to go through morning shootaround -- a good sign for his availability. That said, he's apparently still dealing with some discomfort, so the team won't go as far as to rule him in. If he ends up taking the floor, he'll likely be less than 100 percent.