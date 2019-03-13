Heat's Josh Richardson: Good to go Wednesday

Richardson (hamstring) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

As expected, Richardson, after being listed as questionable, will play in Wednesday's crucial outing against the Pistons. Richardson most recently struggled offensively in Sunday's loss to the Raptors, scoring just eight points in 26 minutes.

