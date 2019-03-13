Heat's Josh Richardson: Good to go Wednesday
Richardson (hamstring) is available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As expected, Richardson, after being listed as questionable, will play in Wednesday's crucial outing against the Pistons. Richardson most recently struggled offensively in Sunday's loss to the Raptors, scoring just eight points in 26 minutes.
More News
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Game-time call•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Leads balanced attack in win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Has decent shooting day•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Solid effort in win•
-
Heat's Josh Richardson: Matches career high in assists•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.